A Quote From Jon Benjamin To The Religious Guys

‘I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned,’ Jon Benjamin posted a quote by Richard Feynman. Since it's his Sunday ritual to post something for the religious guys, I'd have to assume the Christian faith is being called to task here.

I don't think the Christian faith provides answers that can't be questioned. People question everything about it— from the resurrection to the second coming of Jesus Christ— nothing is left out. Just this past week I was responding to some questions.

The very ministry of Ravi Zacharias is to answer questions raised about the Christian faith. Many line up after his talk just to ask one thing or the other.

The answers we offer in the Christian worldview can actually be questioned. They are not, like Richard Feynman said, answers that can't be questioned. We are told in the Bible to answer everyone who asks for the hope we have. (Check 1 Peter 3:15).