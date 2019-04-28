Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
28.04.2019 Feature Article

A Quote From Jon Benjamin To The Religious Guys

Rex Krampa
Opinion Photo Credit: Twitter
APR 28, 2019 FEATURE ARTICLE

‘I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned,’ Jon Benjamin posted a quote by Richard Feynman. Since it's his Sunday ritual to post something for the religious guys, I'd have to assume the Christian faith is being called to task here.

I don't think the Christian faith provides answers that can't be questioned. People question everything about it— from the resurrection to the second coming of Jesus Christ— nothing is left out. Just this past week I was responding to some questions.

The very ministry of Ravi Zacharias is to answer questions raised about the Christian faith. Many line up after his talk just to ask one thing or the other.

The answers we offer in the Christian worldview can actually be questioned. They are not, like Richard Feynman said, answers that can't be questioned. We are told in the Bible to answer everyone who asks for the hope we have. (Check 1 Peter 3:15).

428201965843 0g830n4yyt img 0917

428201965844 1i830o4bbv img 0912

Rex Krampa
Rex Krampa , © 2019

Read one article daily. Contact [email protected] to publish under my column

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.

More from Author (75)

View More

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

Rex Krampa
body-container-line