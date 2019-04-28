Fake Condemnation Is Like Water on the Feathers of a Duck

I don’t know what issuance of “Sorry” or “Apology” Mr. Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako is talking about in connection with the Akufo-Addo Senior Minister’s recent revelation about how the notorious Chinese-born Galamsey Queen, so-called, got released from jail, while she was reportedly awaiting trial and sentencing, and was safely conducted out of the country back to China. Well, about all that I can say to those who vehemently disagree with how the Akufo-Addo Administration handled this matter, is that they can simply hold their peace, breath and horses and patiently wait for December 7, 2020, or thereabouts, in order to vote for a leadership and a political party they think can better handle or resolve sticky issues like the Aisha Huang Affair (See “Osafo-Maafo Must Retract and Apologize to Quell the Condemnation Blitz – Baako” April 28, 2019).

I have yet to hear self-righteous and perennial media fixtures like the Editor-Publisher of the New Crusading Guide call on former President Jerry John Rawlings, the irredeemably extortionate faux-revolutionary Founding-Father of the so-called National Democratic Congress (NDC), to publicly and profusely apologize for making it possible for clinical murder suspects and morally indefensible environmental terrorists like Ms. Huang to legally enter our beloved nation, Ghana, and, literally, make us “Coward Weaklings” and to effectively lay our landed properties, waterbodies and forestry resources to waste. As well, I have yet to hear Mr. Baako call on Chairman Rawlings to “Retract” and “Apologize” for unconscionably taking that $ 5 million (USD) bribe money from the late Gen. Sani Abacha and the Nigerian taxpayer, in abject embarrassment and irreparable humiliation of the Ghanaian people; as well, for criminally robbing the extant substantive Klottey-Korle parliamentarian of his seat and shamelessly turning over the same to his daughter, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, with the despicably criminal complicity of some members of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Then also, I have yet to hear the likes of Mr. Baako call on former President John Dramani Mahama to “Retract” and publicly “Apologize” for rudely importing the two Saudi-born Yemeni terror suspects into our beloved and only country on the blindside of Parliament, that is, our legitimately elected Representatives of the People. Mr. Baako is sternly warned that we will not tolerate the sort of Left-minted Double-Standards that would have well-meaning and progressive Ghanaian citizens and leaders like Senior Minister Osafo-Maafo quixotically held to a different and higher set of standards than the Indemnity-Clause Protected criminal politicians in our midst. Get this straight and upfront, Mr. Baako: Mr. Osafo-Maafo will not “Retract” or “Apologize” for telling the unvarnished truth about the Aisha Huang Affair today or tomorrow!

First, let “Comrade” Mahama “Retract and Apologize” for scandalously and publicly jubilating over the “mysterious” death of then-President John Evans Atta-Mills, or go to Hell and freeze it over and burn the sea till it completely evaporates and become like the Sahara Desert. I mean, why is this seasoned hypocrite not calling for both Messrs. Rawlings and Mahama to “Retract” and “Apologize” for signing secret military pacts with the United States, and then turning round and fatuously and unconscionably and criminally excoriating President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for more democratically and wisely opening up a healthy and intelligent national discourse on the same? What kind of inexcusably depraved “Galamsey-Thinking” is this?

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

April 28, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]