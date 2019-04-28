GRA Partners NLA in Revenue Mobilization and Jobs Creation

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and National Lottery Authority (NLA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in pursuant to Section 5 of the Revenue Administration Act, 2016(Act 915) aimed at improving the revenue mobilization for the Consolidated Fund and national development.

This collaboration between GRA and NLA would be beneficial to both parties and the Central Government in the following ways:

Increase visibility, availability, and accessibility of GRA and NLA services across the country mainly through the platform of NLA-Private Sector led Solar-powered E-Kiosks. Organize training programmes aimed at developing and empowering NABCO recruits as well as ensure the deployment and monitoring of the NABCO beneficiaries to undertake TIN Registration exercises in order to broaden the tax base. Ensure the implementation of Voluntary Tax Compliance especially in the informal sector of the economy. Collectively use E-Kiosks and lottery to enhance VAT Penetration across the country. The solar-powered E-Kiosks would be used for registration of new taxpayers, receive completion of tax returns and ensure verification of tax clearance certificate. The GRA and NLA collaboration would help to promote and strengthen the provision of digital services and the overall digitalization of the Ghanaian Economy.

Moreover, the collaboration between GRA and NLA would help to maximize revenue mobilization and create unprecedented jobs in Ghana, especially for the Youth.

Both GRA and NLA are mandated by Acts of Parliament to mobilize revenue for Government towards national development.

NLA established under Act 722 is the sole body responsible for the regulation, supervision, conduct and management of lotto and lotteries in Ghana whereas GRA established under Act 791 as a semi-autonomous body is responsible for collecting, assessing and accounting for tax revenues.

The MoU between GRA and NLA would help to create enabling environment for the realization of President Akufo-Addo's vision of Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda. The agreement will equally propel the Country into a Cashlite Society.

*Issued by: Public Relations Unit, NLA.*