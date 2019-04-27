NDC Youth Clash With Tamale City Guards Amidst Gunshots

Joy News’ Hashmin Mohammed reported the scene was “so chaotic”, the bodyguard of the Mayor had to discharge his firearm.

The warning shot momentarily warded off the aggressive youths in time for the bodyguard to be whisked away to safety, Hashmin Mohammed has explained.

Musah Superior has not been available to comment despite efforts to reach him.

Northern Regional chairman of the NDC Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila who led a party team to the scene has called on the Regional Security Council to call Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive to order.

—myjoyonline