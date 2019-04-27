Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
27.04.2019 NDC News

Former NDC Chairman Kills Himself

Staff Writer
Politics Where the deceased was found hanging
APR 27, 2019 NDC NEWS
Where the deceased was found hanging

Ex-National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch chairman for Ghanatta “B” Polling Station in the Suhum Constituency, James Nudutor, 56, has allegedly committed suicide.

His lifeless body was discovered hanging on a tied rope early Saturday morning in his Guest House.

The deceased who left behind three children lived in the Guesthouse.

Scores of residents who rushed to the scene were shocked.

It is unclear what led him to commit the act, but some of his neighbors are suspecting frustration.

Police have since conveyed the body to the Suhum Government Hospital Morgue.

—Daily Guide

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

3 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line