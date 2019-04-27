Angry Kasoa Residents Threaten To Chase Out Nigerians After 2-yr-old’s Alleged Murder

Some angry residents of Chinese, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central region have threatened to take the law into their own hands.

They vow to sack all Nigerian nationals from the community if government doesn’t take steps to relocate them.

This comes in the wake of the alleged killing of a two year old boy (Junior) by some Nigerian nationals in the area.

The residents also threatened to go on a house to house tour to chase Nigerian nationals out of the area.

“We will embark on a house to house tour and sack all Nigerians in the area, this is the only way to prevents our women and children from falling prey to these Nigerians,” an angry resident told Citi News.

The two year old boy by name Junior got missing on April 24, 2019 but was found daed hidden under a rubble.

Citi News sources say the boy was last seen in a black saloon car with a Nigerian registration number but the car sped off.

According to some angry residents, the presence of some Nigerian nationals in the area is the reason for the high number of criminal activities in the area

“Their presence here is putting the lives of women and children in danger,” an angry resident lamented.

Some of the residents also pointed accusing fingers at some Ghanaian landlords who give their rooms to Nigerian nationals for rentals adding that when they commit any criminal offense they quickly move from the house because the landlords don’t make any good background checks before giving their rooms out to them.

“We will take the law into our own hands if government does not act fast,” a resident intimated.

—citinewsroom