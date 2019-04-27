IOM Launches Entrepreneurship Project For Ghanaians In Abroad

The International Organization for Migration IOM, has launched an entrepreneurship by Diaspora for Development (ED4D) project in Ghana to provide partnership for both the Ghanaian in Netherlands and Dutch entrepreneurs with the aim of boosting the private sector in Ghana.

​​​​In line with the government of Ghana’s job creation agenda, the project seeks to provide a platform for the transfer of skills by the diaspora into the Ghanaian business market.

The two year pilot project, named Entrepreneurship by Diaspora for Development (ED4D) is expected to end in October 2020 and shall receive various applications after which shortlisted applicants would be selected to undergo training and mentoring, Eric Akomanyi, project officer for IOM stated.

He indicated that the project will help the diaspora contribute to their country of origin and aid them explore feasible business and investment opportunities there.

Mr Akomanyi added that the project will be implemented in Ghana to help address the challenges facing professional Diasporas seeking to establish business in the country.

“The calls for proposals has been launched already and after that we shall review the proposals by the Ghanaian diaspora with the help of the Office of the President, GIPC and the Ministry for Business Development,” he added.

The Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency, Mr. Akwasi Awua Ababio commended the IOM and PUM, a non-governmental organization in the Netherlands for this laudable initiative.

He stressed that there is a need for Ghana to provide a receptive environment for diasporas seeking to establish SMEs.

“I am urging all Ghanaians in the diaspora to revisit the country and contribute to its development as we are also working to provide a network platform to address crucial needs facing the diaspora,” he emphasised.