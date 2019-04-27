NDC Will Collapse Over Nana Addo’s Massive Projects – MP

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will cease to exist by the end of the first term of the President Akufo-Addo led administration, Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, the Member of Parliament for Tema East has said.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo had so many developments up his sleeves to unleash and by the time his first term was over, the eight years of the NDC would be totally eclipsed.

The Tema East Member of Parliament in a statement copied to the media in Accra said Ghanaians would return them to power based on their performance in the first term in office.

“The NDC's trump card has always been infrastructural development, they are very quick to point to hospitals, schools and roads, among other things, that they have built whenever the debate is on…this is how they escape the question of critical thinking, which produces more sophisticated social programmes like the Free SHS, or NHIS.

According to him, signs of the impending doom for the NDC were already on the wall, citing the massive infrastructural deal that the Akufo-Addo Administration had signed with Chinese company, Sinohydro.

Under the deal, Sinohydro Group Limited will provide $2 billion worth of infrastructure of government’s choice in exchange for Ghana’s refined bauxite.

Ghana will establish a refinery within the next three years and select its own partner to undertake the refining of the bauxite.

Mr. Titus-Glover also pointed out that the Government was in the process of awarding contracts for interchanges in some parts of the Northern sector, a number of primary schools, at least one University and a host of road networks.

“When all of these are completed, the NDC would be finished…what else can they boast of apart from the infrastructural development they make reference to all the time?”.

According to him, the planned massive infrastructural development by President Akufo-Addo would expose the NDC greatly as many would come and see that in the area of social programmes, they had no achievements at all.

“This will be the end of the NDC, they will stay in opposition for decades,” Mr. Titus-Glover added.

—citinewsroom