ASEPA Threatens To Sue EC Over Limited Registration Exercise

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has vowed to drag the Electoral Commission (EC) to court over its decision to hold its limited registration exercises at the district offices instead of the electoral centers.

The EC is scheduled to hold the limited registration exercise as required by the constitution ahead of the 2020 general elections.

According to the EC, the exercise is going to be held only at their district offices.

But a statement released and signed by the Executive Director for ASEPA, Mensah Sampson, they will not hesitate to take legal action against the EC should they go ahead with its decision.

Meanwhile the Electoral Commission is in the process of reviewing the country’s constituencies to create 25 new ones for the December 7, 2020, general elections.

Below is the statement :

We believe this decision by the commission has the tendency to create a cost barrier that can disenfranchise a lot first time voters and other citizens contrary to Article 42 of the 1993 constitution which states that every citizen of Ghana of 18 years and above and of sound mind has the right to vote and is entitle to be registered for the purposes of public elections and referenda”.

We believe therefore that having a major limited registration exercise far away from the electoral centers and creating cost impediments for none working children to transport themselves to these regional centers far away from their communities could infringe on their fundamental rights as enshrined in Article 42.

We are therefore by this notice requesting the electoral commission to reverse this directive latest by Monday, 29th April 2019 or we file a legal action against the commission for breaching the expressed provisions of Article 42 of the 1992 constitution.