Clarion Call to Kumawuman Citizens to Solidarily Ensure that Justice Prevails in the Ongoing Kumawu Chieftaincy Dispute

"Winners never quit and quitters never win" and "When the going gets tough, the tough get going". And, "Determination backed by action is the key to success". I want all the subjects of Kumawuman who believe in themselves and have aversion to injustice, to continue to rally their unflinching support behind the elders pursuing court action to ensure that evil does not truimph over good in the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute.

My message to you today, Saturday, 27 April 2019, amid questioning, is very simple. How do you want to be remembered by posterity? Do you want to be derisively spoken about by the future generation as one who sat back nonchalantly doing nothing, but twirling his or her fingers while bullies who are indeed cowards and thieves, were usurping Kumawuman stool lands and properties and abusing the customs and traditions of Kumawuman by virtue of their elevated societal positions?

Do you not want to be remembered at all by posterity, for good or for bad reasons? Is it not said, "For the dead person’s name and good deeds to be forever remembered depends on the living"? Or, "For the dead man’s tongue to have never got rotten depends on the living". This means how often he or she is remembered and discussed, especially by the living through their offspring or descendants. The living will continually pass on your good name and deeds to their children and children’s children hence ensuring the continuous remembrance of your name into eternity.

Again, do you want to be pointed at with good things being said about you or with bad things told about you? However you want to be remembered while you are alive or dead depends on what you do now that you are alive. Your ancestral place of birth is being treated like dirt; with a few bullies and criminals disrespecting your customs and traditions with impunity. Do you care or you don’t? You may care because you want your people and posterity to remember you for standing tall to defend or fight for the collective interests of the subjects of Kumawuman when the going became tough and life-threatening. Some on the other hand may not give a hoot because they are either well-to-do and lack nothing or they have broken connections with Kumawuman because they live abroad so to hell with whatever goes on in their ancestral place of birth.

No matter one’s position on the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute, I will like to convey to your attention in the following slogan that "With God we are victorious". The abundance of credible, permissible, and acceptable, facts and evidence to the credit of the party pursuing justice for Kumawuman and her subjects from the abuse of power by the bullies, thus Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Kumawuhemaa Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah and their cohorts, is so overwhelming that no sensible God-fearing person will doubt that God has already won the case for those pursuing justice for Kumawuman.

I know for certain that about 95% of Kumawuman subjects living home and abroad are supportive of Barima Tweneboa Kodua V from the true Barima Tweneboa Kodua I’s Ananangya royal family. Much as I want them to continue to keep faith in him, believing that God has already won the case for him in the spiritual realm but only waiting for it to materialise physically for all eyes to see and all ears to hear, I invite the remaining 5% supporting Dr Yaw Sarfo, who is styling as Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua, to decamp to the side of those seeking true justice for Kumawuman and her subjects.

God will richly bless you for supporting the course of justice. It is never too late for us to scrutinise and avail ourselves of the following quotations from Mark Twain and Empror Haile Selassie. "Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted; the indifference of those who should have known better; the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most; that has made it possible for evil to triumph", said the Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia. Mark Twain on the other hand said, "In the beginning of a change the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his course succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot".

Try as the bullies and their agents and assiggns will, they will lose, why because, "With God we are victorious". Therefore, let every supporter of Barima Tweneboa Kodua V and the well-wishers of Kumawuman say, and believe, that "With God we are vitorious".

Rockson Adofo