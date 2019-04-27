Ghanafest Toronto Team Pays Courtesy Visit To National Chief Imam Of Ghana

Ghanafest Toronto Team Yesterday on 25th April 2019 Paid a courtesy visit to the National Chief Imam Of Ghana Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu at his premises at Fadama, Accra Ghana.

The purpose of the visit was to formally invite the national peace icon to this yearʼs edition of Ghana Festival In Toronto Canada (Ghanafest Toronto).

The team led by Ghanafest Toronto Ambassador, Muhammed Ahmed Ennin formally invited the Chief Imam to join them at Canada as they celebrate Ghanaʼs rich culture on the global platform. As part of the invitation was also to implore the Chief Imam Of his peaceful council at the event as Ghana is heading to the polls come 2020.

Being an iconic figure in peaceful coexistence, the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu gladly accepted the teamʼs invitation and promised to do all he can to join the Ghana festival in Toronto, more especially to promote peace and unity among Ghanaians both home and abroad.

The goal of Ghanafest is to bring Canadaʼs multicultural community together in showcasing the rich culture and heritage of the Ghanaian community.

This will include traditional food, cultural performers, performance from local artists within the GTA, and other showcases. The average attendance over the past 7 years has increased from 1000-1500 people & promises to be bigger this year around with lots of anticipation from the community because this year has been dubbed as the Year of Return whereby Ghana has been selected as the destination spot for the global community to celebrate 400 years in the abolishment of slavery.

Any institution, brands, Organization who wish to partner, support or sponsor Ghanafest Toronto 2019 should send email to [email protected]

By Barimah Amoaning Samuel