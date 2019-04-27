GFD Commends Hon. Amoako Atta For Showing Commitment To Government Policy On Employment Of Persons With Disabilities

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) is commending the Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Amoako Atta for taking action to ensure effective implementation of disability policy in Ghana.

Following a news story carried by GhanaWeb and other news agencies from Wednesday, April 24, 2019, the minister had instructed the removal of the Tolls Manager at the Ghana Highways Authority, Emmanuel Spencer Baah, who is alleged to have shown disregard for the Road Toll Policy directives for Persons with Disabilities.

The Federation sees the action of the Hon. Minister, Amoako Atta as a step in the right direction, and seizes the opportunity to commend him and the entire ministry of Roads and Highways for ensuring that there is strict adherence and compliance to the policy directives which states that at least 50 percent of persons with disability are engaged to manage toll booths across the country. The policy forms part of government commitment to ensure that the rights of the over 2 million people with disabilities in Ghana are protected.

GFD uses the opportunity to call on the government to amend the Persons with Disabilities Act, Act 715 to conform to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and come out with a legislative instrument to facilitate its effective implementation. This will promote the right of persons with disabilities to employment as stipulated in article 27 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities which states that 'States Parties recognize the right of persons with disabilities to work, on an equal basis with others; this includes the right to the opportunity to gain a living by work freely chosen or accepted in a labour market and work environment that is open, inclusive and accessible to persons with disabilities. States Parties shall safeguard and promote the realization of the right to work, including for those who acquire a disability during the course of employment, by taking appropriate steps, including through legislation'.

Seeing employment as an important area in life, the Federation also appeals to the government to adopt and implement an employment equity policy to ensure that persons with disabilities are employed across all sectors, and set monitoring committee involving organizations of persons with disabilities to ensure that persons with disabilities that are employed are at post and really working per their terms of reference.

By this press release, the Federation encourages all ministries, agencies, and departments to respond to disability issues, show interest in, and commitment to all disability-related issues.

SIGNED

Mawunyo Yarkor -Dagbah National President