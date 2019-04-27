NDC Hawks Killer, Akon Arrested

One of the most wanted persons, who allegedly murdered a member of the 'Taskforce' a vigilante group of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been arrested.

Suleman Hussein, aka Akon, who belongs to the Hawks, another vigilante group of the party, was arrested at his home at Kenyase Abrem in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region, with injuries on his thigh and back.

The suspect was arrested by the police for his supposed involvement in the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Abdul Wasihu Iddris in front of the regional office of the NDC at Amakom in Kumasi in February.

Akon was said to have been stabbed by some men believed to be relatives and friends of Wasihu and another victim in what looks like reprisal attacks before his arrest by the police yesterday.

Spokesperson for the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, who confirmed the arrest of Akon, said the suspect is currently on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital under police guard.

Sister of the suspect Samira Hussein claimed Akon was attacked by a group of stoutly built men, numbering about 20, who raided their home on Thursday afternoon.

According to her, the macho men were in the company of one Raman, who was severely wounded in the fatal shooting incident at the regional office.

“They broke into his room with a concrete block and stabbed him on his thigh and back with a pair of scissors before dragging him from the room with blood from his wounds,” she narrated.

According to the police, Suleiman, aka Akon, is suspected to have committed the crime with Dauda Ibrahim, aka Wayo, 40; Samuel Agyin, aka Rock, 32; and Abdul Ganiyu, alias Petit, 37, who are standing trial for allegedly murdering Abdul Wasihu and causing harm to Raman.

They were among 13 persons, including Abdul Bari Mohammed, aka Warrior; Midjima; Abu Taliban; Saani Mohammed, aka Commando; Gyafaru, aka Element; Fuseini, aka Jah Rule; Demos and Fayiz, who were declared wanted by the Ashanti Regional Police Command over the incident.

