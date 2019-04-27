NPP UK Mourns Hon Clement Kubindiwor Tedam

We have learnt with great sadness and shock the sudden passing of Hon Clement Kubindiwor Tedam, the Chairman of the National Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party.

NPP UK would first and foremost, wish to extend our most profound sympathies to the wife and children of the late Hon. Clement Kubindiwor Tedam.

Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this most difficult time.

He was a Member of Parliament in 1954 as an Independent candidate and in 1956 on the ticket of the Northern Peoples Party.

He was a Founding member of the ruling party, the NPP.

Under His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, Hon CK Tedam served as a member of Council of State.

The NPP UK recalls with a great sense of joy the hope he gave our party in various capacities throughout his lifetime.

His fight against indiscipline, his sense of calmness with which he held the fort during his leadership as Chairman of the National Council of Elders of the NPP is clear for all to see the kind of person we have lost.

Today we mourn with our National party and all Ghanaians the loss of a grandfather, father, brother and son whose sense of patriotism stands tall for all to see.

We mourn the loss of a true son of Ghana, a true leader and a great inspirer. He is someone we should all emulate, including his secret to longevity.

Our thoughts and condolences go to his family who undoubtedly have lost a father, a brother, an uncle and indeed a leader.

Our thoughts also go to the leadership of our Party who worked closely with him.

Let us all use Hon C K Tedam’s call to his maker as the rallying point to unite and celebrate his life which was a gift from God.

No doubt the NPP UK stands ready to support the Tedam family at any time during this their period of grief.

Kwaku Nkansah

Branch Chairman,

NPP UK