UEW Impasse: Let's Smoke The Peace Pipe—Afful-Broni Speaks

“The University has come very far in delivering on its mandate and had gained much recognition locally and internationally. The event on March 14, 2019, was just unfortunate and it's my fervent prayer and wish that never again should such event occur in the history of UEW,” his voice echoed at the Anamuah Mensah Conference Hall where the Congregation was held.

Speaking at a Congregation ceremony on Friday, The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, Rev. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, made a passionate call on all stakeholders to come together to smoke the peace pipe to ensure the university’s image at the local and international level is not battered.

The recent happenings at the university, he noted, has left a negative image of the University in its wake.

He said peace was what the university needed at the moment.

“Indeed, this is not the time to apportion blames. Calm has been restored now and academic work has resumed smoothly. I urge all staff, students, and stakeholders to come together as one united body to safeguard the peace we are enjoying and work together towards the development of our young but progressive university," he urged.

The UEW Vice Chancellor entreated the students to view their graduation as a journey and not a destination.

He also urged them to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset being critical with information, be team players, develop their emotional intelligence, and positively influence their communities with the knowledge they have acquired while in the University.

“As graduates and professionals, you are empowered not only to imagine better but hopefully to translate your imaginations into actions,” he advised.

The University was in the news headlines for weeks after students’ riot and agitations by some lecturers forced its closure by the Regional Security Council.