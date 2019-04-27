Nkrumah- The Man Who Never Wants To Lose His Respect For World Leaders

Kwame Nkrumah never kowtow for world leaders

If the so-called belligerent nations claim to be great, why do they fear one person’s brain in Africa? Ghana neither needs the Statue of Liberty nor Big Ben to be famous. Only one person called Kwame Nkrumah was enough for the country formerly called Gold Coast to be famous.

Without Kwame Nkrumah, it would certainly be impossible to attain peace on the African continent which would permit the establishment of independence throughout the African nations. Before achieving this first Nkrumah first had to get independence for his country.

After Ghana gained its independence on March 6, 1957, that inspired and convinced other African leaders that freedom is after all, possible in Africa, despite how strict and inhuman attitude colonial masters maintained. Nkrumah inspired and helped other African leaders to achieve their dreams.

Kwame Nkrumah acknowledged the problems of the colonial masters as a whole to African nations, the domination, and the looting of the continent’s treasures to their respective countries and the continuous under-development of African countries.

However, the greedy colonialists don’t see it that way, they consider only their interest and benefits as occupants in territories that are nourishing and creating an economic boom in their countries.

“You’ll only miss your water when the well runs dry,” is often said. That’s exactly what happened to foreign governments driven out from Africa by the powerful Kwame Nkrumah.

Even though the US government didn’t colonize any African country, they collaborated with European leaders to unleash the most devilish system of government to retard and suppress the growth of Africa until today.

Patrice Lumumba of Congo was also brutally murdered by America’s CIA and the Belgian government because Nkrumah helped to liberate Congo from the bloodthirsty Belgian government.

The architect of Africa's independence must be eliminated. Therefore, on the afternoon of February 24, 1966, at the Beijing Airport, was the Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai, standing in the cold wind, waiting for the Ghanaian leader and the father of African independence movement, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Zhou Enlai has received many African leaders but Nkrumah’s visit was a special one, the fact that he was the friendliest leader of China. The coup plotters waited for Nkrumah to leave before he was overthrown.

The Coup had just happened a few hours ago, and the plane sent by China to pick him up was still in the sky, therefore Nkrumah knew nothing about it. Zhou Enlai not only wants to inform him of this bad news but worried also how to receive and handle this diplomatic problem…….

(Already published on ModernGhana news site: The Confused Moments Of Nkrumah In China After The Coup – https://bit.ly/2VoSrb3

In a coup master-minded by America’s CIA, Kwame Nkrumah was overthrown. After the coup, Nkrumah stayed in Beijing for four days and Zhou Enlai treated him with courtesy, accommodating him at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

In China, he received a message from his friend, the Guinean President Ahmed Sekou Touré. Sekou Touré assured him that he would not only welcome him but also willing to treat him as a head of state.

Thus, on February 28, Nkrumah left Beijing for Guinea. He never returned to Ghana, until his death in 1972, while receiving treatment after an illness in Romania.

That’s how the great African leader's life came to an end but are we not surprise or ever wonder why someone who died decades ago could be such famous to give our dear nation Ghana, such international recognition worldwide?

Today, April 27, 2019, marks 47th year death anniversary of the great Ghanaian and African leader. For Ghana to be a successful country politically and economically, we need first to take into consideration the principles of Kwame Nkrumah and why he fought to disassociate himself from foreign powers.

That’s will give our current leaders ample knowledge to build Ghana based on economic liberty, justice, and morality.