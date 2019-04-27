GHPC Seals Partnership Deal With Northern Consortium UK

Global Heritage Professional College (GHPC) has partnered with Northern Consortium United Kingdom (NCUK) to introduce Ghanaian - British Education in the country.

The Ghanaian - British education programme would provide exciting and unique opportunities for Africans to study abroad.

NUCK which is an association for Higher Education Programme launched its first International Foundation Year (IFY) for high school students in Accra yesterday.

The same facility is available for students for who otherwise prefer to study in other parts of the world including Be Zealand, USA, and Australia etc.

The programme, International Foundation Year would help Ghanaian students get the chance of receiving higher education qualification from world class universities in the United Kingdom (UK) and elsewhere which would make them competitive on the Job market.

Regional Director, Mrs. Marian Mckenna speaking at the launch said the essence of the programme is to also use education as a variable to tighten the tie between Ghana and United Kingdom (UK) as well as support students to acquire very recognized bachelor degrees from universities abroad.

According to Mrs. Mckenna NCUK is the only provider of IFY Ghana and this brand new partnership with GHPC aims at building on its successes chalked elsewhere on the Africa continent.

She said they are looking forward to introduce variety of Pre - University Undergraduate and qualification from this year and beyond.

With Qualifications students should be at least 17 years to start the IFY and application for admission begining this September, there are options for students who 16 years.

Students who have otherwise completed High School and expected to make a pass mark of at least 5.0 (International English Language Testing System (IELTS) at the pre - University here as additional qualification to their West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Scholarship package for qualified students pegged at 50 percent and 90 percent for students recruited NUCK are able to secure their first choice universities while 80 percent of the number also achieve second class honours.

NCUK's IFY is an independent UK governmental study founded programme that provide guarantee to students to have two years A level.

Admission into the programme started this April and would end August for the Pre - University to begin in September,.and interested students are to visit www.ghpcghana.com or send emailyo [email protected] or call 0208600004.

Director for GHPC, Mr. David Atsutse on his part recommended NCUK as guaranteed access to universities in the UK and countries globally which also stands for quality education and quality assurance.