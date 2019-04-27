The Maori chant

This week on The Sound Kitchen, you'll hear the answer to the question about the traditional chant of the Maoris of New Zealand. There's a “This I Believe” essay from Fatematuj Zahra, music by request from Alan Holder, and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the arrow in the photo above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday.

I would also like to hear from you about your little moments of joy. Small, daily things: a beautiful sunset, a baby's laugh.

This week's quiz: On 23 March, I asked you a question about the horrible 15 March hate crime in New Zealand. Immediately following the tragedy, many groups - mainly students - paid homage to the victims with a very traditional chant, which comes from the Maoris, New Zealand's first occupants. I asked you to write in with the name of this chant.

The answer is: The Haka. We mainly know about it from New Zealand's rugby team the All Blacks, who perform it in front of their opponents on the field before every match. But that is only one Haka – there are Hakas for many different occasions, including funerals.

The winners this week are: Mrs Asifa Riaz, a member of the RFI Listeners Club in Sheikhupura, Pakistan; RFI Listener's Club member Kristopher Arens from Creswell, Oregon in the U-S; Jahan Ara Hussain from Odisha, India; Masud Ali from Naogaon, Bangladesh and Tahtiha Saleh from Nilphamari, Bangladesh.

Congratulations winners!

Here's the music you heard on this week's program: “Africa Ouest 4” by After in Paris; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Carousel” by Evanthia Reboutsika and "Acropolis Adieu" by Catherine Desage, Christian Bruhn and Georg Buschor, sung by Mireille Mathieu.

