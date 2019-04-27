Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
27.04.2019 Health

Ark CPD Consult To Improve Nurses, Midwives Skills In Neonatal Care

Staff Writer
Ark CPD Consult To Improve Nurses, Midwives Skills In Neonatal Care

A Continuing Professional Development (CPD) agency has been launched to equip nurses and midwives with the requisite skills and competencies to enable them thrive in the profession.

Named Ark CPD consult, it will provide structured programmes for nurses and midwives in both the private and public sector.

Speaking at the launch at the Nurses and Midwives Council in Accra, Director for the Consult, Gifty Medermiah, a renowned nursing midwife indicated that the aim is to assist clinicians with sessions for capacity building and professional development.

“The consult was founded with the aim of providing up to date midwives and nurse assistance using seasoned and well informed and experienced clinicians. In our health profession, things change because it is dynamic so they need to sharpen their skills.”

Mrs. Medemiah who doubles as a visiting lecturer at the Valley View University vowed to make the consult prosper into the foreseeable future to the benefit of participants and the profession.

“The NMC alone cannot go around giving upgrades. So they have licensed us to provide this training. We are here to stay, and offer quality in-service training to nurses, midwives and nurse assistants”, she assured.

427201993603 wbreuigtto arkcpdconsult3

Director for Ark CPD Consult, Gifty Medermiah

On her part, Chairperson of the event, Dr. Magretta Gloria Chandi, a lecturer of the University of Ghana School of Public Health and Chairperson of the Public Health Nurses Group Ghana underscored the need for nurses and midwives to abreast themselves with modern trends.

427201993604 h41o2s6fey arkcpdconsult2

She encouraged participants to take advantage of the services to be provided by Ark Consult in order to be placed at a higher pedigree in the profession.

“Nursing and Midwifery is dynamic, the way we do things is changing, new technology comes in so there is the need for midwives to realize that they must possess skills that will keep them going. The Nurses and Midwives Council ensures that their members update themselves so they regulate CPDs to offer more training so that whatever is been taught falls in line”, she noted.

427201993604 h40o2s6eey arkcpdconsult8

Dr. Magretta Gloria Chandi

There were Representatives from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, Principal Nursing Directors from various hospitals and other health service administrators.

427201993604 m5hsk8v331 arkcpdconsult5

In their goodwill messages, the invited guests courted support for the consult and asked participants to embrace the knowledge-based teachings.

427201993605 k5grj7u3h1 arkcpdconsult7

Some invited guests

One of the participants said she is basically interested “acquiring more knowledge and skills to improve the care of newborns.”

427201993605 osjum8x432 arkcpdconsult4

A cross section of participants

Participants who took part in the first training session came from health facilities such as the 37 Military Hospital, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority Hospital, Agormanya St. Martins Hospital, Sege Healthcare, Pentecost and Asamankese Hospitals.

427201993605 ptkwo0a442 arkcpdconsult6

Group photograph

---Citinewsroom

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

3 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line