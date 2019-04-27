MASLOC Chases Mahama To Apologise Over Rotten Vehicles Comment

“It is our expectation that having provided the former President with the actual facts concerning the mismanagement of the public funds in the procurement of the vehicles, he will see it necessary to take a second look and do what is noble and retract his unfortunate comment,” MASLOC stated in a statement signed by it’s Public Relations Manager, Fred Ohene Offei-Addo.

The Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) is demanding an immediate retraction of comments made by Former President John Mahama regarding some vehicles imported into the country for the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

The former President recently urged MASLOC to release the vehicles under an arrangement to members of the GPRTU.

In the statement, MASLOC indicated that the procurement of the said vehicles were shrouded with anomalies which the current administration is working hard to resolve.

“MASLOC views the call by the former President [Mahama] as very unfortunate, misleading and a calculated attempt to dodge the fact that his administration provided a conducive environment for the preparation of gross administrative anomalies.”

“We call on the former President to stop the propaganda while we remain focused in fulfilling our key mission of providing micro and small loans for start-ups and small businesses as well as to enhance job and wealth creation. MASLOC under President Akufo Addo has seen a major facelift in just two years in stark contrast to the debt wrapped institution inherited from the Mahama administration.”

The Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, Stephen Amoah earlier described former President John Mahama's call for some buses purchased under the MASLOC arrangement to be released to members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) as deceptive propaganda.