George Andah Give Loans To Constituents

The Member of Parliament for the area, Nenyi George Andah has launched the Small Business Microfinance loan scheme in partnership with Innovative Microfinance to give loans to the people of Awutu Senya West.

The small business loans scheme is intended to provide financing assistance to entrepreneurs within the constituency.

Speaking to Citi News at the launch of the scheme in Bawjiase, the Member of Parliament indicated that he will be helping some residents with the interest payments to make the package more accessible.

“I will be supporting some of the beneficiaries with 60% of interest, to make the package more accessible,” the MP noted.

He again indicated that two thousand individuals will be the first beneficiaries of this loan scheme.

“Our target markets are the fisherfolks, market women and individuals who have their own business,” George Andah mentioned.

The MP also admonished individuals who do not have regular sources of income not to go for the loans.

According to him once an individual pays back the loan facility it makes it easier for others to also benefit from it.

He also hinted that the loan package would be given to various individuals irrespective of their party colours, nationality, among others.

” This money is not for government, so if you are a party chairman, women organiser, youth organizer, NDC or NPP, you qualify for the loan,” the Awutu Senya West Member of Parliament added.

