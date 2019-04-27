MTN Donates Gh₵10,000 To Malaria Control Programme To Fight Malaria

MTN Foundation has supported the National Malaria Control Programme with a total amount of GH₵ 10,000 to tackle malaria in the country.

The telecommunication giant as part of its effort in commemorating the World Malaria Day 2019 also held malaria screening and test for residents of Somanya in the Eastern Region.

Addressing the press at the launch of the World Malaria Day celebration in Somanya, the Manager for Sustainability and Social Impact of MTN Foundation, Rhoderlyn Entsua-Mensah said her outfit is also helping to send bulk SMS to MTN subscribers as part of efforts to increase awareness on malaria prevention.

She also added that partnering with the National Malaria Control programme this year has set the tone for future partnerships to tackle malaria.

"For us at MTN, we believe in partnership to make an impact and partnering the National Malaria Control programme is in the right direction as we seek to have a consolidated front in supporting the fight against malaria," she added.

Her statement complements First lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo that the disease continues to pose direct and indirect cost and has over the past years been a major constraint to the economic development of Ghana.

The first lady added that partners must emphasise on the need to reconsider government's focus on primary healthcare and individual responsibility in the fight against malaria.

World Malaria Day is celebrated annually on April 25 as malaria has become an issue of global concern. This year's celebration was under the theme " zero malaria starts with me".