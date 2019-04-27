GRIDCo Powers Kintampo-Bolgatanga Transmission Line Today

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), is set to power the Kintampo-Bolgatanga section of the 330kV Kumasi-Bolgatanga transmission line project for the first time today April 27, 2019.

In a press statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs Unit, Joana Ohui Tetteh advised residents along the transmission corridor to stay away from all transmission facilities and the pylons.

Ths statement also added that "any unauthorized contact with the facilities compromise the safety and lives of such persons".

The Kintampo-Bolgatanga line project was launched for tender by GRIDCO in the year 2012 and is now fully set to be energized to begin operation fully.

See full statement below;

ENERGİZATİON OF THE KINTAMPO-BOLGATANGA TRANSMISSION LINE ON SATURDAY APRIL 27, 2019

Joana Ohui Tetteh

FOR: HEAD, PUBLIC RELATIONS