Total Petroleum Ghana Mark World Malaria Day Celebration With School Kids

The Corporate Social Responsibility officer of Toal Petroleum Ghana, Miss Charlotte Somuah-Kwawa has said children are the best agents for fighting the menace of Malaria.

She noted that children insistence on parents to sleep in treated mosquito nets go a long way to prevent the spread of malaria.

According to her, providing education on malaria prevention at the early stage is the best way to go.

Mrs Somuah-Kwawa indicated that tackling the problem right from the younger population means that we are ready to fight against malaria frontally.

Miss Somuah Kwaw made this observation during this year's Total Petroleum World Malaria Day celebration at Ofaakor cluster of Schools, Kasoa, in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region.

This year's celebration is under the theme, Zero Malaria Starts With Me."

She believes children are very good and strategic agents for change.

"The children are best partners in reducing the spread of Malaria and since we wish for the health of our customers, hence our involvement in the programme," she intimated.

The Municipal Director of Education, Mr Samuel Borketey Bortey said about 200 million people were infected with malaria worldwide.

He, therefore, advised the children to sleep under insecticide-treated nets to prevent the spread of the diseases.

Mr Bernard Tagoe, a health promotion officer of the Ghana Health Service noted that in 2016 about 216 million people were infested whilst 400 000 died out of Malaria.

According to Mr Bernard Tagoe, the situation is very alarming and thus called for concerted efforts to address it.

Mr Tagoe advised Ghanaians to try as much as possible to always sleep under treated insecticide net which has been found to be quiet an effective tool for preventing malaria.

About 1000 pupils and students from Ofaakor JHS A, JHS B, Nahadatu Basic, Ofaakor Primary A and Primary B.

There was also a quiz competition on the discussion on malaria which was contested by representatives of the aforementioned schools.

There was a presentation of awards to the contestants. Treated Mosquito nets were also distributed to all participants.

The Chief of Odupong State was represented by Nai Kwao Achre Odikro of Larbi, Nai Ayitey Anor Town Chief and Nai Opui Secretary Ofaakor Chief Palace.

The event was a collaboration between Total Petroleum Ghana, Ghana Health Service together and Ghana Education Service.