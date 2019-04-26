Who Exactly Will Pay For The Healthcare Products Zipline Delivers To GHS Facilities Nationwide - And For How Long?

The Minister for Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyemang Manu is apparently very proud that it was during his tenure that the Zipline drone delivery service for the Ghana Health Service (GHS), was launched. Bully for him. Apparently, it is a public-private partnership (PPP) - with private-sector entities paying the public-sector's bills, as CSR initiatives. How, unique. Cool !!

However, this blog's humble advice to Hon. Kwaku Agyemang Manu, is to ensure that a list of the names of all the private-sector entities paying Zipline (on behalf of the Ghana Health Service one assumes), for all the healthcare products its drones deliver to GHS healthcare facilities across our homeland Ghana, is made public as soon as practicable. Yooooooo.

Such a precautionary move will protect him - a good and decent gentleman in a political class full of self-seeking schemers and greedy hypocrites - from possible future scandals. Additionally, Hon. Kwaku Agyemang Manu ought to ensure that meticulous digital records of all healthcare products delivered by Zipline's drones nationwide are stored in all GES healthcare facilities in Ghana that use its service and at a central location in every regional capital.

A reported statement, purported by sections of the Ghanaian media, to have been made by Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Director General of the GHS, to the effect that the project was "...a performance-based private-public partnership..." under which Zipline would only be paid upon delivery: "Thus, no delivery, no pay." It is Kwaku-Ananse-phraseology pregnant with meaning. The question is: Will the nation be kept abreast with all such payments that Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare refers to, in that unique no-delivery-no-pay PPP? And who exactly will foot all those no-delivery-no-pay GHS bills payable to Zipline? Yooooooo.