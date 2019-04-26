Bethel Herbal Center wins Best Herbal Waist Pains

Bethel Herbal Center, manufacturers of ‘Bethel GPC Herbal Mixture’ and ‘Bethel GPC Herbal Capsules’ has maintained its position as the “Best Herbal Waist Pains” product, for the year 2019, when the company scooped two top awards at the National Herbal Awards ceremony held in Kumasi on Monday, April 22, 2019.

The company, located at Esereso-Adagya, in the Asokwa municipal, efforts of improving the well-being of the people through quality herbal medicine, was recognized and rewarded with the “Best Herbal Prostate Enlargement Treatment” of the year 2019, making it two awards, at a ceremony instituted by Nyamedua Foundation.

Ghana National Herbal Awards is aimed at providing a platform to improve herbal products made in Ghana and also make awareness, loyalty, recognition and prestige for herbal products in the country.

It is also a platform to promote locally made products to consumers and facilitate the discovery of new and life-saving products.

The awards were received by the Chief Executive Officer of Bethel Herbal Center, Dr. Kwaku Darko.

In a citation accompanying the awards, it read “Your awards are in recognition of your years of dedicated service and priceless contribution to the growth and development of herbal medicine in Ghana.”

Dr. Kwaku Darko expressing his profound gratitude to otecfmghana.com dedicated the awards to customers who had faith in the products and those who have received cure through their products.

“We have been in the herbal business for only two years, am very excited that our efforts have recognized and rewarded, it tells the potencies in our products and the numerous lives that they have saved over the last two years,” the elated CEO said.

“Now our biggest challenge will be the maintenance and improvement of the high standard quality of our products. It will also encourage doing more research into the medicines to get the right antidote to malaria, fever, waist pains and prostate problems,” he added.

Source: otecfmghana.com/Francis Appiah