A/R NDC shooting: “We will kill you, nobody can arrest us; Regional chairman is behind us” –Survival brags as he retaliates

Survival of the shooting incident that happened at the Ashanti Regional office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in Kumasi this year, known only as “West”, is alleged to have captured “Akon”, and stabbed him several times, leaving him unconscious.

Akon, a suspect named by the police in connection with the shooting, was rounded up by “West” and his gang at Kenyasi-Abrem, in the Kwabre municipal of the Ashanti region, at the early hours of Friday.

Akom is alleged to be a member of NDC vigilante group, “The Hawks” that attacked, shot and killed Wassiw Iddrisu, at the party office on Monday, February 18, 2019.

“West”, who survived the shooting, was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where he received medical treatment.

The shooting incident occurred during a meeting between the National Chairman, General Secretary, a Deputy General Secretary, and the Regional Executive Committee.

Narrating the incident to Captain Koda, the host of Otec FM’s morning shows, ‘Nyansapo’ on Friday, Akon’s sister, Samira Fuseini, said the gang stormed their house with machetes, stinks, and gun, demanding the release of Akon.

“I told them that we haven’t seen him for a couple of months, they searched my room and I directed them to Akon’s room because I knew he wasn’t around. To my surprise, they found Akon in his room when they broke the door,” she said.

“They stabbed him first in the thigh with a knife, followed with another stab with scissors on the back, dragged him outside and started beating him mercilessly, with firing of gunshots to ward off any attempt to rescue him,” she added.

Samira continued that, “West pounced on my brother with his walking stick and asking him why he did that to him, knowing very well that they are good friends.

“I will kill you and all those involve and nobody will arrest me, because the Ashanti Regional NDC chairman, Nana Akwasi, is behind me,” Samira quoted West as he was beating Akon.

Police, who came to the scene, after a complaint was lodged, handcuffed Akon, put him in a car and whisked away, without arresting any of the gangs.

Source: otecfmghana.com/Francis Appiah