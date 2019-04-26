Condolences To The Family Of Patriot C.k. Tedam, Chairman Of The Council Of Elders Of The Npp

Death has laid its icy hands on the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the NPP, Patriot C.K Tedam.

Patriot C.K Tedam was a founding member of the NPP, he was one of the early trailblazers of the party who has worked tirelessly for the party to be where it is today, his deeds cannot be overemphasized, his demise is a very big loss to the NPP and Ghana as a Whole.

He dedicated his entire life to the NPP and the good people of Ghana for Democracy to Thrive.

In this trying times, the NPP Germany Branch led by its Chairman Rev Alex Acheampong is standing shoulder to shoulder with the family in our collective Grief.

Painful and sad as it is to lose a Father, we are also comforted in the Supreme Knowledge that our departed Father is resting in the Bosom of the Lord.

We want to assure the family of our Departed Patriot and Father that the NPP Germany Branch will be with you all the way, please accept our Deepest Condolences.

Fare thee well Hon. C.K. Tedam, Damirifa Due.

REST IN PERFECT PEACE DAD 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Rev Alex Acheampong, Chairman Npp Germany Branch.

....Signed....