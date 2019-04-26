Give equal attention and treatment to Non-Communicable Diseases - Dr. Wiafe Addai

Non-Communicable Diseases

The President and Founder of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, have asked Ghanaians to give equal attention and treatment to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), that is killing people at a faster rate, because they are not physically detected, as compared to communicable diseases, unless medical examinations are conducted.

The non-communicable diseases, that include cancers, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, sickle cell, chronic respiratory disease and mental disorders, contribute 43% of death rate in Ghana, according to Dr. Wiafe Addai, quoting NCD Country Profiles, 2018, in 2016 report, and therefore called on the people to visit health facilities regularly for checkups.

Dr. Wiafe Addai, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Peace and Love Hospitals in Kumasi and Accra, said this at Bekwai Abodom in the Bekwai municipality of the Ashanti region, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, during an awareness campaign programme on Non-Communicable Diseases.

The program, which was chaired by the Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Elizabeth Agyeman was organized by Ghana NCD Alliance & Breast Care International, for People Living with NCDs (PLWNCDs) under the theme ‘ENSURING A COMMUNITY LED APPROACH TO GHANA NCD RESPONSE’.

The objective of the program was to learn from participants about their advocacy journey and lived experiences. To identify priorities, challenges, and recommendations to input into building of the advocacy agenda of people living with NCDs.

It was also to gather thoughts, idea, and perspectives of people living with NCDs.

Non-Communicable Disease is a disease that is not transmissible from one person to another person.

Dr. Wiafe Addai disclosed that “NCDs have no respect for age, place or status and affects people in every region, rich and poor, young and old in cities and villages, the privileged and the vulnerable, so the NCDs should be given equal attention as given to malaria, fever among others”.

She said NCDs are not an only health problem but a social challenge that needs immediate attention and asked the government to provide the necessary materials at the various hospitals to assist medical personnel in treating such ailments.

“Some of the deaths are preventable if the needed logistics are available at the right time in treating patients. The government must, therefore, equip the health facilities especially at the remote communities to save lives,” she pleaded.

The National Coordinator for Ghana NCD Alliance (GhNCDA), Mr. Labram Massawudu Musah, during his presentation informed the participants that the vision of the GhNCDA is to create a healthy Ghana free from NCDs.

He advised participants to avoid unhealthy lifestyle such as smoking, bleaching, alcohol, etc to prevent NCDs and promote good health.

PLWNCD also shared their experiences and challenges and participants were also given the opportunity to ask questions bordering them.

The program was attended by dignitaries such as Hon. Kwaku Kyei Baffour, MCE for Bekwai Municipality, Mr. Opoku Amankwaah, District Director of Health, Dr. Tony Opoku Agyemang, Member of Ghana Cancer Board and Nana Boakyewaa Nyarko, Kokofu Akyeampehemaa.

Source: otecfmghana.com/Francis Appiah