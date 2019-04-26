Video: KMA Staff Taking Bribe In The Public Toilet
Staff Writer
News
APR 26, 2019 HEADLINES
In this Undercover Video exclusive to the Salis Newspaper, a staff of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly whose name was only given as PATRICK, in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region has been captured red-handed on tape taking a bribe in a public toilet by some team of investigative journalists.
Video: KMA Staff Taking Bribe In The Public Toilet
In this Undercover Video exclusive to the Salis Newspaper, a staff of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly whose name was only given as PATRICK, in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region has been captured red-handed on tape taking a bribe in a public toilet by some team of investigative journalists.
Watch Full Video!!!
---TheSalisNewspaper.com