26.04.2019 Headlines

Video: KMA Staff Taking Bribe In The Public Toilet

Staff Writer
In this Undercover Video exclusive to the Salis Newspaper, a staff of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly whose name was only given as PATRICK, in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region has been captured red-handed on tape taking a bribe in a public toilet by some team of investigative journalists.

Watch Full Video!!!

---TheSalisNewspaper.com

