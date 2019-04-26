Access Bank Officials Call On Asantehene Otumfuo

As part of its commitment to deepen its relationship with key stakeholders and in commemoration of the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the enstoolment of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the leadership of Access Bank Ghana led by the Board Chairman, Mr Frank Beecham, Regional Managing Director – African Subsidiaries, Mr. Dolapo Ogundimu and the Managing Director, Mr. Olumide Olatunji have paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene.

The visit afforded the team the opportunity to introduce the Bank's new Managing Director and also congratulate the Asantehene for his sterling leadership over the past two decades in promoting peace and development across the country. It also made it possible for the Bank to reaffirm its commitment towards the improvement in education, when it donated to the Otumfuo Charity Foundation, a gesture which Access Bank had begun since 2010.

Receiving the delegation of Access Bank in the Manhyia Palace, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II used the occasion to commend the Bank's continued support to the Manhyia Palace and the Otumfuo Charity Foundation over the years. He further encouraged that efforts at improving living conditions within the communities the Bank operates should complement Ghana's quest at bringing more development to its people.

On behalf of the team, the Board Chairman of Access Bank thanked the Asantehene for the warm reception accorded them adding that, “As a bank, we appreciate the role that our cultural heritage plays in the sustainability of our society. Our sense of being and identity is dependent on how rich our culture is and how well it is celebrated.”

Mr. Beecham also indicated Access Bank's strong presence in the region with six branches and assured the Asantehene of the Bank's continued investment in the region and beyond.

Addressing the monarch, Mr. Olatunji thanked him for his support of the Bank, particularly in the Ashanti Region and assured him that the Bank's sustainability goal is to create a culture of economic, social and environmental responsibility. He noted that Access Bank will be lending its support for the series of events that will be organised to commemorate the Asantehene's 20th anniversary.

Over the years, Access Bank has demonstrated its continued commitment to influence social, economic and environmental systems beyond making profits and continues to spearhead its sustainability drive through unrivalled investments in Education, Health, Environment, Sports and the Arts.

The Bank is currently one of Ghana's largest retail banks and is operating one of the largest branch networks in the country.