Akufo-Addo Touts CK Tedam As NPP Legend

Age did not diminish his commitment to the cause of the NPP— despite his advanced age, he was very active in the affairs of the party until the very end and a major influence on its growth.

He served graciously on several committees of the party, and, as Chair of the Council of Elders, he played an invaluable and unforgettable role in preserving the stability and unity of the party, when it became embroiled in a series of unnecessary disputes that sought, deliberately, to undermine its coherence.

C.K. Tedam was a rock in that painful era of distress, and this and succeeding generations of adherents of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition will always honour and treasure his memory.

President Akufo-Addo recounts how as Member of Parliament, Minister for Local Government, Member of the Council of State, he served his nation well, and worked with others.

“Against great odds, to help entrench the values of respect for the rule of law, individual liberties and human rights, and the principles of democratic accountability in the body politic of our nation, helping, after a long struggle, to make the mantra of “Development in Freedom” the dominant principle in Ghanaian politics,” he said.

According to him, Mr Tedam belonged to the group of Ghanaians, who never wavered in their belief that a vigorous, market economy would best serve the needs of growth and development of our nation.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Paga Pio, Charles Awia Awamampaga, to his family and to the New Patriotic Party, and to all the people of Ghana, who have suffered a great loss in the departure of their faithful servant,” he concluded.

