Two Gay Practitioners Handed Over to Police

Luck eluded two gay practitioners when they were caught having same-sex intercourse.

The infamous incident that happened at Nima-441, a suburb of Accra created a large scene in the vicinity when the two same-sex mates were caught.

The culprits believed to be in their early twenties are school mates in the same secondary school.

The two whose names were withheld for security reasons said they were introduced into gay practice by a colleague schoolmate and a friend.

They said they have been engaged in homosexuality for about a year and a half now after they were introduced into it by their mate whom they said has been a gay for about three years now.

The crowd that caught them started beating them mercilessly but for the timely intervention of the police saved them from further inhumane treatment.

They were whisked away by the police but it is however not clear which police station the two were been taken to as the police that picked them were in a police patrol vehicle.

Gay practice is illegal in Ghana and for that matter frowned upon by the constitution and religious bodies.

There are certain incidences in Ghana whereby homosexuals were inhumanely treated by angry mob.

There is a growing fears among the Ghanaian public that homosexuality cases, particularly among the youth and second cycle school students, are in the ascendancy.