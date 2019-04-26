Tramadol exposé stirs fear in top officials

The second part of the explosive documentary on Tramadol, titled: ‘Undercover in the Pharmacy’, is scheduled to be released in the coming days by Investigative Journalist, Akwasi Koranteng and his ISPYGH 247 team.

As days are fast approaching for the debut of the damning exposé, which the author describes as “shocking realities in the Pharmacy department”, many top officials, including drug store operators and security personnel are said to be apprehensive.

Sources close to the Investigative Journalist has hinted that the yet-to-be-released documentary, is essentially focused on some top pharmacy operators, drug peddlers, and some ‘big men’ in society, who are neck-deep in the Tramadol business.

These individuals were caught red-handed by the lenses of Akwasi and his crew, receiving bribes and virtually making a mockery of laws put in place to address the menace.

Part one gets results

Personnel from the Police Service, aided by staff of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Pharmacy Council, arrested some suspects, following the release of the first documentary.

A report was sent to the Pharmacy Council and they are now facing the full rigours of the law.

By law, the approved weight of Tramadol in the open market is 50mg and 100mg; therefore, selling the 225mg tablets/capsules over the counter suggests they were smuggled into the country.

The restricted medication is used in the treatment of moderate to moderately severe pain, but unfortunately, it has become a ‘street drug” for the treatment of normal pain.

Tramadol abuse a ‘national threat'

Recently, the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, is quoted as having disclosed that the abuse of the opioid, a Tramadol, has become a national threat that must be tackled with all urgency.

He called for concerted efforts from the public and stakeholders in the health sector to address the problem before it depletes the country’s human resources.

Speaking at an Inter-Agency Forum on Strategies for Countering Counterfeit Drugs and Substance in Accra, the minister said, “The recent issues on the abuse of drugs, including tramadol and codeine, have become a national threat which requires concerted efforts by all stakeholders.”

Tramadol contributing to mental illness in youth

According to the Mental Health Authority, excessive intake of Tramadol is contributing enormously to mental illness among the youth.

The Authority, while expressing worry about the situation, called for a coordinated action to address the situation.

“Statistics that we have from the World Health Organisation (WHO) affirms that drug abuse, we usually call that substance abuse, is one of the major contributors to mental health among the youth, particularly here in Ghana,” Head of Communications of the Mental Health Authority, Kwaku Brobbey said.

Details about the explosive second documentary are expected to be made public by close of the week.