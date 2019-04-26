Lebanese Community Donate Medical Equipment To Korle-Bu

Ahmed Dayekh (middle) handing over the items to the management of KBTH

The Lebanese community in Ghana has presented medical equipment and other consumables worth GH¢90,000 to the Paediatric Oncology Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra.

The items include Cardiorspiratory monitor, Pluseoximeter finger tip, BP Apparatus (infant), BP Aparatus automatic, portable ultrasound machine, infusion pumps, portable oxygen cylinder, bedside locker, glucometer with strips and weighing scale for infants.

Other equipment are IR Thermometer, drip stand, Mops and Bukets, methylated spirit, as well as air conditioner, 32-inch TV and other consumables.

In a brief remark before the presentation of the items to the hospital authorities, Nadine Jaber, spokesperson for Lebanese Cultural Center, said the donation was in response to a request by the unit to the community.

She called on the health authorities to make good use of the items to help in the management and treatment of children living with cancer at the hospital.

“We are looking forward to helping more children at Korle Bu…since we are part of Ghana, and have been here for a long time so we want to share in the love and humanity,” she added.

Professor Lorna Awo Renner, Head of Oncology Unit, expressed her profound gratitude to the community for the support to the unit.

“They came to me about two weeks ago asking what we need and I gave them a list, and I thought they would pick and choose but to my surprise they bought every single item on the list and this is going to improve healthcare,” she said.

Professor Renner observed that as the unit strives to be a centre of excellence in Korle-Bu where children diagnosed with cancer would have the opportunity to live long and fruitful lives, the donation will help health professionals to “deliver much more when it comes to treating children with cancer, and we are most grateful.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KBTH, Daniel Asare, said “Thanks very much Lebanese Cultural Center; we need support and you've come at the right time.”

—Daily Guide