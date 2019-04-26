Nigerians Community Partner Police To Expose Colleagues Dealing In Crime

The leaders of Nigerian communities in Ghana have pledged to support the Ghana Police fight against their compatriots who engage in criminal activities in the country.

Head of business and project advisor of the Nigerian communities in Ghana, Oloye Yemi Fatuyi, said they would ensure that the Nigerians behind some of the kidnapping and robbery activities are fished out and punished per the laws of Ghana.

He made this known when leaders of Nigerian communities in Ghana called on the Accra Regional Police Commander at the Regional Headquarters in Accra.

He noted that in any criminal activities reported, there is a Nigerian involved and the phenomenon had been a source of worry to the others who are in the country doing genuine businesses.

“We are not professional but we will make sure that we feed the police with information that will lead to the arrest of our compatriots who are into criminal activities,” he stressed.

He said it was embarrassing to hear the names of Nigerians in reported robbery and kidnapping cases.

Citing an example, he indicated that a Nigerian was arrested and linked to the Takoradi Kidnapping cases that occurred in Takoradi and Accra recently.

Adding his voice, Emmanuel Chibueze, welfare officer of all Nigerian communities in Ghana, said Nigerians are in Ghana to do business in an atmosphere of peace and freedom devoid of intimidation and if they do not come out to condemn the bad practices of some of their compatriots, they would all be classified as bad people.

“We will renounce the miscreants amongst us and will not allow them to have their own way,” he promised.

The acting Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kweku Boadu Peprah, welcomed the move from the discerning Nigerians.

DCOP Peprah assured the group that efforts aimed at tracking down those Nigerians behind the kidnapping of the Lebanese were underway.

“We do not know the means by which some of your compatriots come to Ghana since most of them when arrested do not have valid travelling documents, and we shall partner other stakeholders to make sure that we control their movements in the country,” he pointed out.

—Daily Guide