Ghana Card Registration For Ghanaians Abroad

Registration for the National Identification Cards will be extended to Ghanaians in the diaspora, says National Indentification Authority (NIA).

Registration in the diaspora, according to the NIA is expected to take place after the completion of the exercise in Ghana.

“The registration exercise will also be extended to cover Ghanaians in the diaspora following the completion of the domestic registration. NIA will undertake this exercise in close collaboration with Ghanaian Missions abroad and the Office of Diaspora Relations at the Presidency,” a statement from the NIA said.

The NIA will resume the mass issuance of National Identification Cards at the end of April.

The Authority has already been undertaking selective registration exercises in Accra for a few months.

At an Economic Management Team town hall meeting, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia noted that 500,000 cards have already been issued.

“The introduction of National ID Cards is a game changer despite its teething challenges. So far about 500,000 cards have been issued, covering public sector institutions and the two pilot constituencies of Adentan and Madina. The mass issuance should resume at the end of April.”

The Ghana Card is one of the Akufo-Addo administration’s attempts to formalise the economy.

The project is expected to cost $1.2 billion.

The Ghana ID card has been touted as the all-purpose ID that contains biometric information.

Registration and instant issuance of the National Identification cards began in Adentan on November 5, 2018, amidst technical challenges.

There was supposed to be a three-week window for citizens to register.

The authority has also had to employ the services of Commissioners of Oaths for the process of swearing oaths and making of affirmations by relatives of persons who do not have birth certificates or passports, the two mandatory documents needed for the registration of the Ghana Card.