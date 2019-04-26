Suhum Aspiring MP Donates To Hospital

Aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Amanda Okyere, has donated some toiletries and soft drinks to the Suhum Government Hospital.

A clean up exercise was also held at the hospital.

The items include food, soft drinks and toiletries worth GH¢1,500.

While giving them hope, the aspiring MP interact with the patients and wished them speedy recovery.

She indicated that the nation could only accelerate in development when the health needs of the citizens are enhanced.

The aspiring MP call on government to improve healthcare delivery in the country.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to her for her good intentions.

They appealed to benevolents to support our nation's health facilities to deliver quality healthcare.