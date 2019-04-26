Ghana Post Wins International Award

Ghana Post Company Limited, the nation's designated postal operator has won the 2018 Best EMS Customer Care Award organized by the Universal Postal Union in Switzerland.

The award is in recognition of the Best Call Centers of EMS Cooperative members worldwide with winners were selected on the basis of their excellent performance for the year 2018 based on research by the Rugby Global Customer Care Systems.

This is the second time the company has won the award. Ghana Post won the Best EMS Call Center Award for the year 2017 organized by the same organisation in Switzerland.

Mr. Robert Ezekiel Asiedu, Head of International Affairs, Ghana Post, received the award at the International Bureau of the Universal Postal Union in Berne, Switzerland.

Ghana Post met the full eligibility criteria for the award hence the timely recognition.

The Customer Service Department of Ghana Post has demonstrated its commitment to providing excellent service to its worldwide partners in the EMS network.

Ghanaians should expect a transformed Ghana Post with the introduction of technology enhanced services (e-commerce, e-service and financial services).

The award brings Ghana Post into an exclusive group of postal operators within the EMS network.

In recent times, Ghana Post has experienced major reforms that have positioned the company in the international front.

It would be recalled that in December 2018, the company was awarded best public sector campaign award with the 'Jack Where Are You” advertisement, at the Marketing World Award organized by Instinct Wave Marketing.

In an interview with the Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr. James Kwofie, he revealed that the Marketing World Award recognizes individuals and organizations that have put Africa on the map of Global Marketing, with super product values and exhibits excellence in upholding concrete marketing strategies.

"Ghana Post promises to bring innovations into postal services so that Ghanaians will enjoy value for money, speed and reliable services," Mr. Kwofie reaffirmed.