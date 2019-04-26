Declare Teacher Vacancies—GES Orders Directors

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has ordered all regional, Municipal, Metropolitan and District Directors of Education to declare vacancies for newly trained teachers to occupy.

This information was contained in a letter dated April 17, 2019, and signed by the Head of Human Resource Management Division (HRMD) of the Ghana Education Service, Mrs Adjoa Van Vicker, for the Director-General.

According to the letter, the vacancies should be at the Basic School level, for the 2019/20 academic year.

According to the GES, the vacancies being declared should include specific areas of subjects and class teachers required from Junior High School through Primary to the Kindergarten levels,

The GES, however, indicated that all documents should be submitted to the Head of Human Resource Management Division (HRMD) latest May 6, 2019.

—Education Ghana