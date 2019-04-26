The Ghana Government Must Stop Freeing Criminals

Nana Akufo Addo's government has set both Aisha Huang and Kwesi Nyantakyi free after committing serious crimes in the country

In Ghana, elites who commit serious crimes are never sent to jail, therefore, the Ghanaian government needs to be very careful because this is ruining the country's reputation at home and abroad.

If I interpret rightly, Ghana has joined other countries which support crime by continuously failing to prosecute certain class of individuals involved in crimes in the country.

This typical behavior of African leaders inability to put high-level citizens or foreigners who break the law in prison is an open invitation to foreign governments and individuals to commit any crime in African countries with impunity. After all, the perpetrator knows he will escape punishment.

The US and European governments enjoy selfish privileges, monopolies, and mutual friendship with African leaders, yet they don't do what African leaders do. There is no Ghanaian who will commit a crime like what Chinese national, Aisha Huang did without incarceration before deportation.

Again, there is no developed country in the world which will set free someone like Nyantakyi, after a piece of red-handed crime evidence on video.

It's only Ghana because it's a country in Africa and in Africa, there are no rules, therefore, everything moves backward, including the judiciary system. Ghana government has made a mockery of the hard work of investigative journalist Anas.

In China, Christians haven't committed any crime, yet the Chinese government has demolished many churches and arrested protesting worshippers. Imagine, if any Ghanaian national violate their rules or caught illegally mining in the country's tin or coal fields, will the Chinese government deport him without a prison sentence? Not at all.

This is where Nana Akufo Addo's government should realize their mistakes and stop further portraying Ghana a cheap country. Throughout Europe and the United States of America, there are Ghanaians in prison for various offences, including drug trafficking. Some of them are paying for crimes lighter than Aisha's.

The deportation of Aisha Huang to China, without paying for her crime after arrested over illegal mining in the country has provoked a number of Ghanaians, hitting hard against Hon. Osarfo Marfo, the Senior Minister, but what many Ghanaians have failed to acknowledge is Hon. Yaw O. Marfo is under someone higher than him.

Therefore, it's logical that Nana Akufo Addo, the president of Ghana, took that decision, instead of Hon. Marfo. There is no way, the deportation of the Chinese woman successfully carried out by Marfo without receiving the approval from the Ghanaian leader. This is what Ghanaians must understand.

The question everyone wants to know: When is Nana Akufo Addo going to be a serious and matured African leader to put an end to such shameful things underestimating our country? He set free Nyantakyi after the biggest corruption scandal in Ghana's football history and now a Chinese woman involved in crime has been set free again.

This is not good for the country at all, Nana, please, put an end to it. This should never happen again because it's an embarrassment to Ghana. Very soon, these ugly events will appear in international newspapers and it affects Ghana.