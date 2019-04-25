MTN Supports S.A. Freedom Day Golf Tourney

MTN Ghana, has for the third time in a row supported the annual South African Freedom Day Golf tournament held to mark South African Freedom Day celebrations in Ghana.

The tournament, which has been running for the last six years, seeks to bring together competing golfers from both Ghanaian and South African Communities to play Golf and network in a multicultural environment.

Organized by Global Media Alliance, this year's event is scheduled to take place at the Celebrity Golf Course, Sakumono on Saturday, 27 April.

Speaking ahead of the tourney, the Ag Chief Marketing Officer for MTN Mr. Guido Sopiimeh said, “MTN is honoured to partner the South African community to celebrate their great day with the much-awaited golf tournament.

Being a part of this tournament has been wonderful in previous years and we look forward to a great competition this year.”

“Partnering this tournament is a great opportunity to share in the excitement and history of South Africa's Freedom Day Celebrations in Ghana. We are an African multinational Company with a passion to contribute to leading the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers in Africa and beyond. Over the years, we have massively invested and diligently supported Sports, Fitness and Entertainment in Ghana” he added.

Freedom Day is an annual celebration of South Africa’s first non-racial democratic elections of 1994. Peace, unity, the preservation and the restoration of human dignity hallmark Freedom Day Celebrations on the 27th April of each year.

Special Guest of Honour for the event is the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Lulama Xingwana.

Other partners include; Bel Aqua and South African High Commission. Media Partners include e.TV Ghana, Happy FM, YFM Ghana, and Kwese Sports.