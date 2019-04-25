Int’l Scouts and Guides Fellowship confab slated for April 30

The International Scouts and Guides Fellowship (ISGF) Ghana has slated the 3rd Africa Regional Conference for April 30- May 2, 2019.

The three days event will take place at Abokobi in Accra, and it’s on the theme 'Discovering the potential in Africa; the role of Adult Scout and Guide Fellowship.' This year's Regional conference will the first held in Accra, Ghana after Zambia and Burkina Faso hosted the first and second editions respectively.

The President of the ISGF Ghana, Mr. Prosper Bani – stated that the 3rd Africa Regional Conference would focus on boys’ scouts and girls’ guide empowerment and holding elections for the new Africa executives.

He added that an agreement would be made on some principles to govern the management of the ISGF Africa.

According to Mr. Bani, the ISGF Ghana works with National Scouts Association (NSA) and National Girl Guides Association (NGGA) to unearth the potentials of scouts and guides, because it is important to begin the journey of transforming our economy and society with the youth.

He hinted that ISGF Ghana hopes to visit schools and other institutions to inform or extend the activities of scouts and guides as it used to be in the past.

ISGF is a worldwide organisation for adults in support of Scouting and Guiding and who want to strengthen the dialogue between communities through community-oriented projects worldwide.

It is open to former members of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts WAGGGS and the World Organization of the Scout Movement WOSM, and to adults who did not have the opportunity to be Scouts or Guides and active Scout/Guide leaders but who believe in their ideals.

Created in 1953 and supported by WOSM and WAGGGS, ISGF has National Scout and Guide Fellowships in 66 countries and more to follow. Furthermore, it is also represented in 39 countries with members (individuals or groups) of the Central Branch.