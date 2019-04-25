Inculcate religious tolerance and harmony at the grassroot- Rev Wise to religious leaders

The General Overseer of Bless Chapel International (BCI), Rev Jerry Wise has praised the National Chief Iman, Sheikh Nuhu Osman Sharubutu for enhancing religious tolerance and understanding among Ghanaians.

He urged both the leadership of Christians and Muslims to extend comradeship and religious tolerance to the grassroot for their followers to emulate.

“If the National Chief Iman, Sheikh Sharubutu goes to a Catholic Church which is a universal church, it's a sign of unity and it shouldn't end there'

'They should be able to send the message to the grassroot and entreat their followers to also emulate that gesture to maintain harmony in the society. A Christian brother and a Muslim brother should agree just as the top hierarchy has done” Rev Wise stated.

Speaking to his congregates in Kasoa in the Central Region on the significant of Easter and Sheikh Osman Sharubutu's visit to the Catholic Church, Rev Jerry Wise urged the public to love God and exhibit character of holiness to promote peace and tranquility in our society.

“This is a man of honour, I urge the youth and the public in general to promote peace and tranquility wherever they find themselves because our elders and leaders have already set good examples for us to follow,” he stressed.

The General Overseer of Bless Chapel International advised Christians against missing the significance of Easter.

Most people, he stated miss the importance of the period and celebrate it out of context, adding that “Easter is a period of great conciliation between man and God”.

Explaining the significant of Easter, Rev Wise said, “Easter is a celebration of the gift of Christ, and we must know that Christ sacrificed his life because of our sins, so we should not celebrate this sacrifice in sin, but rather, it should be celebrated avoiding sin.”

He further admonished the leaders of the country to emulate the sacrifices Christ made for the world and make it reflect in their works for Ghana and Africa at large.

“Christ was selfless, devoted and led an exemplary life and that should be the focus of our leaders. They should be able to lead the people righteously instead taking advantage of the vulnerable” Rev Wise said.

Rev Wise commended the leaders who are working hard by making the necessary sacrifices the people need, saying their efforts would not go unnoticed by God; who will bless them immeasurably at the appointed time.