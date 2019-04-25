NPP To Train Appointees

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold a three-day orientation and training seminar for its national and regional executives as well as selected government appointees.

The seminar is expected to begin Friday, April 26th to Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital.

DGN Online is informed that the training seminar is being held under the theme: 'Reenergizing, retooling and repositioning the party for victory 2020.”

A statement issued by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu says the seminar seeks to equip party officers with modern skills and dynamics of party administration ahead of the 2020 general elections, and to improve party-government relation.

It says “it shall then be replicated in all the constituencies and at the polling station levels involving constituency and polling station executives as well as government appointees at these levels especially MMDCEs.

According to the statement, participants at the National Seminar scheduled for this weekend include: all national officers, regional chairmen, secretaries, treasurers, regional organizers, regional women organizers.

From the government's side, those expected to participate in the seminar include the Chief of Staff, Ministers of State, Leadership of the Majority Caucus in Parliament the Regional Deans of the MMDCEs and one additional woman from each region, CEOs who are members of the party.

President Akufo-Addo, says the statement, will be the Special Guest of Honour.

