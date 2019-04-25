25.04.2019 General News [Infographic]: Status Of 1D1F Projects Staff Writer Government’s one District one Factory project has so far seen some 45 factories commissioned and fully operating. Another 22 are currently under construction as the government expects that by the end of 2019, more than 100 other factors will also commence operation. The factories that are yet to commence operation already have their sources of funding guaranteed. See the infographic below for details: —citinewsroom
