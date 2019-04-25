AWW Violence: Shooting Victims’ Wives Demand Compensation From Gov't

Wives of victims of the January 31 by-election shooting in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency are demanding a ransom from President Akufo-Addo.

Copied the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the petition demanded immediate prosecution of the men behind the brutalities and compensations.

“We therefore demand the criminal persecution of this men who acted against the laws of our land as well as rights of our husbands and also demand appropriate compensation for our families.”

The wives of the victims are accusing President Akufo-Addo of neglecting their husbands in their convalescent stage, revealing that some even contemplated suicide.

“We are particularly disturbed about the fact that you never visited our husbands after the incidence to at least, console them and share with them some words of hope,” they intimated.

Find the petition below:

The President of the Republic

Office of the President of Ghana

Jubilee House

Kanda-Accra.

Dear Sir,

PETITION BY SPOUSES OF THE AYAWASO WEST WUOGON BYE-ELECTION VICTIMS TO H.E. NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO

We the spouses of the Ayawaso West Wuogon (AWW) Bye-election victims, being patriotic citizens, submit this petition to you, Your Excellency the President of our beloved country, the Republic of Ghana.

Your Excellency, by this petition, we are humbly pleading that the state acknowledges our pain and expedite action to bring us out of our misery by ensuring that the perpetrators of this heinous crime against our husbands are made to face the full rigorous of the law. We want justice to be seen to have been delivered in this matter.

This petition has become extremely necessary because of how critical the matter under consideration is. The fact that we easily forget about issues of such magnitude as a nation, mostly letting the perpetrators off the hook, is also a reason for our petition.

Our husbands woke up on that fateful Thursday January 31, 2019 to exercise their civil responsibility of partaking in an election that a political party they belong to, was an interested stateholder. They had gone there to offer legitimate, civic and harmless services to their Party’s Parliamentary candidate.

Just some few hours after the commencement of the election, our husbands were subjected to unprovoked brutalities by armed men in what appeared to be security vehicles, with most of them wearing masks obviously to conceal their identity.

The brutalities suffered in the hands of these masked armed men have maimed and incapacitated some of our husbands, with one of them still struggling with the possibility of having his leg amputated at the 37 Military Hospital. Our husbands are so distraught and bitter to the extent that we might have some suicide cases on our hands if help in the form of justice and psychological remedies are not immediately sought for.

Your Excellency, your human rights advocacy credentials have been touted over the years and we believe you still affirm to that. We therefore plead with you to show some sensitivity to our plight as women whose husbands, the bread winners of our homes, have been mercilessly maimed with some still battling for their lives.

We are particularly disturbed about the fact that you never visited our husbands after the incidence to at least, console them and share with them some words of hope.

We believe that would have been a very positive move, coming from the father of the land.

Mr. President, our husbands’ political affiliation should not coerce you to depart from your position on human rights activism, since they are Ghanaians first before their political inclination.

Mr. President, following proceedings at the Justice Emile Short Commission set up by you on the subject matter, we have become more alarmed over the general security of citizens of this beautiful nation of ours. It was heart breaking to observe that the people in whose hands our peace, security and safety have been entrusted, seem not to be in control of affairs.

Sir if we may ask, what has happened to the Justice Short Commission report submitted to you upon the completion of their work some weeks back?

Mr. President, we are pleading with you to ensure that this matter doesn’t become yet another case of “Justice denied” judging from the exhibition of little interest in it and its accompanied delays.

This should not be treated as one of the normal political phenomena.

Our husbands are citizens of the Republic and as such are entitled to all the privileges spelt out in the 1992 Constitution, which includes the administration of justice in all fairness.

We therefore demand the criminal persecution of this men who acted against the laws of our land as well as rights of our husbands and also demand appropriate compensation for our families.

Mr. President, we present this petition to you for necessary actions to be taken. Please act now!!!

Signed.

……………………………

Amina Umar

Convenor

Ayisha Yaro

Amina Abadallah

Cc:

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.