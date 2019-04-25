NPA & K-Petro Sign MoU To Promote Petroleum Quality

Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Hassan Tampuli and his counterpart at the Korean Petroleum Quality and Distribution Authority (K-Petro), Son Joo-Suk, have pledged their commitment to work together to promote quality petroleum products while contributing to efforts to curb carbon emissions.

In this regard, K-Petro has agreed to assist the NPA with the needed support to improve mechanisms for promoting petroleum quality and distribution in the country.

Speaking through an interpreter at the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Son Joo-Suk, Chief Executive of K-Petro, said his outfit is very much committed to details in the document, and everything will be done to ensure the quality of petroleum products distributed to consumers are of the best quality.

“We are committed to contributing to climate change and this signing is another demonstration of our commitment,” he said.

“Moreover, as the world has adopted Paris agreement, I wish today’s MOU will also lead to the global goal of reducing gas emission”

According to him, his outfit will cooperate further with NPA in interchanging petroleum resources and information technology to enhance the activities of both agencies.

On his part, Mr. Tampuli said improving the petroleum quality and distribution systems were critical to the operations in the downstream sector.

“Collaborating with K-Petro will ensure petroleum products consume by the public are of the highest quality,” he said.