In -Time Army International Foundation Supports Royal Seed Orphanage

The In -Time Army International Foundation, a charity organisation founded in the US with a branch in Ghana, has donated items to the Royal Orphanage at Kasoa, in the Central Region.

The items included Clothes, 10 bags of cement, shoes, sanitary pads, laundry soaps, detergents, biscuits, bags of rice, sugar, and undisclosed sum of money to support the operations of the Orphanage.

According to the Managing Director of In -Time Army International Foundation, Angelina Addy Ofosuhene, who presented the items on behalf of the Founder Mr Samuel Osei, noted that the donation forms part of their commitment to extend its charity arm to the less privileged in society.

Stressing that, the gesture seeks to relieve the plight of disadvantaged children in the Royal Seed Orphanage.

"Last year, we donated similar items to Suhum Orphanage Home in the Eastern Region as part of corporate social, responsibility," Madam Angelina posited.

This she said, the mission of In -Time Army International Foundation is to help orphans by providing them with the tools and items required to live healthy and successful lives.

“Besides, our vision is to serve underprivileged people in the country, regardless of their background, religion, race, ethnicity, mental capacity, or gender. Our Foundation provides many necessities to the youth of the different orphanages around the world,” she stated.

According to her, prior to their visit, the Royal Orphanage Home, the founder made a passionate appeal to In -Time Army International Foundation to help construct a housing facility for the orphans to enable them to have descent home. It is in this regard, we are supporting with 10 bags of cement aside other items.

Miss Angelina, however, challenged Corporate Organizations, Philanthropists and well-meaning individuals in the country to emulate the gesture in order to help put a smile on the faces of the less privileged in the society.

Founder of Royal Seed Orphanage, Naomi Esi Amoah, who received the items on behalf of the orphanage, was grateful for the initiative, pledging the items would be utilized for the intended purpose.

While commending In -Time Army International Foundation for the support, Ms Amoah, used the occasion to appeal to other corporate organizations, philanthropists and well-meaning individuals in the country to emulate the gesture.

“We need help to get electricity fixed in the home, school bus to help convey the kids to and from school on time including building materials to help us address our accommodation problems and above all food for every child in the home.”

The Founder of Christ Battalions Ministry International, Prophet Dominic Atta Nyarko, who graced the occasion said all fortunate persons in society owe the less privileged a duty to provide for them.

This he said, all and sundry especially the Christians should use the celebration of Easter to show love to the less-privileged and share some of their resources with them.

The members of In -Time Army International Foundation also used the day to fraternize and interact with the children and managers of the orphanage.

About In –Time Army International Foundation:

The Foundation was established by Mr Samuel Osei, US-based Ghanaian citizen. The Foundation has been providing many necessities to the youth of the different orphanages around the world.

In-Time Army International Foundation’s #1 priority is to make sure that future of our world is safe in our young leader’s hands and want to supply them with the tools necessary to thrive such as Clothes, Clean Water, Hygiene Products, and Healthcare.