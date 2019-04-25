Modello, Dagbo 20,000 Housing Units Coming

“This will afford hundreds of Ghanaians the opportunity to own and live in High-quality homes they know they can afford for the long term,” Bright Semanu Attah, the Chief Executive Officer of Modello Properties Gh Limited intimated.

He said the project is in line with Government of Ghana's quest to bridge the over 2 million housing deficit across the country.

Mr Attah added that households earning a wide range of incomes (Low, middle and high-income earners) can afford.

Speaking to some key media houses in Accra, he announced that his outfit, Modello Properties (MP) is partnering with Dagbo Limited Incorporated of 1177 Avenue of Americas New York to construct 20,000 housing units across Ghana in the next 10years.

Other strategic partners include Civil Engineering Expert Limited and CREDEF Finance Company all of the US.

The partnership, according to him, will see the first project, the Modello City Homes built across three different areas within the Greater Accra Region namely Oyarifa, Amansaman and Prampram.

Mr Attah indicated that a total of 760 housing units comprising 300 villas duplex of 4bedrooms, 400 villas duplex of 5bedrooms and 60 apartments of 2bedrooms to begin in August 2019 on three sites across the country.

After the completion of the first phase in 2021, the next phase will include 2bedroo and 3bedroom houses.

He stressed that this will involve the construction of luxury homes (Royal Grace), prestige standard and 2 bedroom apartments.

Cost

The cost of houses, according to him, ranges from US$70,000; US$150,00 and US$180,000 for 2bedroom, premium standard 5bedroom and 4bedroom respectively.

Uniqueness

As a project developer, Modello boss noted that the development of the plush houses will feature recreational centre (Gymnasium, Swimming pool, Tennis Court, Basketball Pitch among others), club House -available to residents for their private functions, shopping mall- with office space for rent to residents, health centre, pre-school and most importantly, 24HR security.

Mr Attah was boastful that the ultra-modern water system with 24/7 flow and hi-tech drainage and sewage systems is matchless and unique in the real-estate industry.

Affordability

In terms of affordability, he emphasised that the varied payment terms afford buyers the choice of paying outright and owning the house or in instalments over a 1year, 5years, 10years or 15years period whiles living in based on the terms and conditions.